NASDA Foundation welcomes NASDA’s Next Generation class of 2023

The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture Foundation welcomes NASDA’s Next Generation class of 2023, featuring 13 students from 10 states. The NASDA Next Generation class of 2023 will network with commissioners, secretaries and directors of agriculture, industry leaders and stakeholders at the NASDA Annual Meeting .



The purpose of NASDA Next Generation is to advance our future leaders’ understanding of agriculture policy and the role of state departments of agriculture in ensuring a healthy and thriving food system for all. Through the NASDA Next Generation programming, students learn about pressing food and agricultural policy issues, NASDA’s mission, and careers in public service. During the meeting events, students will also be able to explore Wyoming’s community-based agriculture.



“The agriculture industry is in need of strong leadership in the next generation, and we are excited to welcome this year’s NASDA Next Generation class to our Annual Meeting,” NASDA CEO Ted McKinney said. “This cohort of students represents the wide variety of experience and dedication to agricultural excellence that will enable the industry to thrive and impact the entire food system moving forward.”

The following students were selected:

Alexandra Mason, South Dakota State University

Ava Barajas, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Charlotte Brockman, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Esther Oginni, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Etinosa Ignubor, Westen Colorado University

Grace Dunham, Cornell University

Jelani Christmas, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

Mateo Rull Garza, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Meredith Halweg, University of Wyoming

Ryan Bake, Utah State University

Samuel Hadacek, South Dakota State University

Sarah Curley, Oklahoma State University

Tahirah Jones, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

NASDA’s Next Generation would not be possible without our sponsors: Bayer, Farm Credit Council, Land O Lakes, Massachusetts Department of Agriculture, Merck Animal Health, National Agricultural Law Center, National Agriculture in the Classroom, National Pork Board, Nourish the Future, Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Purina, Syngenta, Tyson Foods, and the Virginia Department of Agriculture. This year, the 2023 NASDA Annual Meeting was held Sept. 10-13 in Cheyenne, Wyo. To inquire about more information or become a sponsor of NASDA’s Next Generation, please contact Chris Jones , senior director, NASDA Foundation.

