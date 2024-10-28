NASDA members elect next president and NASDA leadership

INDIANAPOLIS — During the 2024 National Association of State Departments of Agriculture Annual Meeting , members elected their 2025 officers. Arkansas Department of Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward will serve as NASDA’s 2024-2025 president.



“I am honored to continue serving this organization and proud to be elected as this year’s president by my fellow NASDA members,” Ward said. “Our theme for the 2025 NASDA Annual Meeting is ‘Securing our Future through Agriculture,’ and I look forward to continuing collaboration with agriculture leaders from across the 50 states and four U.S. territories to advance agriculture and support farmers and ranchers in producing a safe, affordable and abundant food supply for all.”



NASDA’s 2025 Board of Directors will also include:

Vice President: Maine Agriculture Commissioner Amanda Beal

Second Vice President: Washington Agriculture Director Derek Sandison

Secretary-Treasurer: Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig

At-Large: Oregon Agriculture Director Lisa Charpilloz Hanson

Past President: Oklahoma Agriculture Secretary Blayne Arthur

Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt, Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charles Hatcher, North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Montana Agriculture Director Christy Clark will serve as the Northeastern, Southern, Midwestern and Western representatives respectively.



Following his election, Secretary Ward appointed the leadership of NASDA’s six policy committees:



Marketing and International Trade Committee

Chair: New York Commissioner of Agriculture Richard A. Ball (Continuing)

Vice Chair: Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam (Continuing)

Natural Resources and Environment Committee

Chair: New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte (New position)

Vice Chair: Indiana Director of Agriculture Don Lamb (Newly appointed)

Animal Agriculture Committee

Chair: Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture Charlie Hatcher (Continuing)

Vice Chair: Nebraska Director of Agriculture Sherry Vinton (Newly appointed)

Plant Agriculture & Pesticide Regulation Committee

Chair: Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn (Continuing)

Vice Chair: Idaho Director of Agriculture Chanel Tewalt (Continuing)

Rural Development and Financial Security Committee

Chair: Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts (New position)

Vice Chair: Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper (Newly appointed)

Food Systems and Nutrition Committee