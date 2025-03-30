NASDA sets its federal policy focus for 2025

National Association of State Department of Agriculture’s members-led board of directors chose five issues to serve as the organization’s primary policy focus for 2025. They include the farm bill , food systems , pesticide regulations , PFAS and state cooperative agreement funding . NASDA CEO Ted McKinney remarked on the significance of these issues for 2025.



“NASDA members have specified these areas as necessary to work on to best support farmers, ranchers and communities nationwide,” said McKinney. “Further, we believe these areas represent critical opportunities where state departments of agriculture can lead impactful change and champion effective policy solutions this year.”



NASDA has published one-pagers offering background and insight for each policy priority.



Farm Bill

The upcoming farm bill must be dedicated to supporting American agriculture and essential food and nutrition assistance programs. This bill shapes agricultural policy, supports farmers, ensures food security and promotes sustainable natural resource management.



Food Systems

NASDA will advocate for policies and programs that fortify U.S. food systems, enhance supply chain resilience, and improve reliable access to nutritious foods.



Pesticide Regulations

NASDA will engage with EPA to ensure science-based standards and state input are incorporated in regulatory initiatives such as the Endangered Species Act Workplan.



PFAS

NASDA will continue to work with federal agencies to develop strategies associated with the risk of per-and-poly-fluroralkyl substances (PFAS) on agricultural land. NASDA will advocate for federal programs that will support farmers and ranchers in maintaining the health and productivity of their land and livestock.



State Cooperative Agreement Funding

NASDA will advocate for Congress to restore and increase funding for cooperative agreements. Cooperative agreements are designed to increase coordination when addressing complex regulatory issues and sharing resources between state and federal governments. NASDA is focused on three cooperative agreements that require immediate attention: FDA’s State and Local Food Safety Programs, USDA’s State Meat and Poultry Inspection Programs, and USDA’s Animal Disease Protection Program.