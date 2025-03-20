NASS reinstates July Cattle report, county estimates

“Recognizing the importance of this data to our members, we made reinstating these reports a legislative and policy priority,” said National Grain and Feed President and CEO Mike Seyfert. “We applaud and appreciate the support received from Congress, [Agriculture] Secretary [Brooke] Rollins, and the administration to reinstate the accessibility of this critical data and will advocate for its continued funding.”

“The return of the July Cattle report and county estimates is a big win for cattle producers who utilize these reports to efficiently run their operations and make important marketing decisions. These reports are not costly to produce, and the amount they are used by the U.S. agriculture sector make them extremely cost-effective,” said National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Executive Director of Government Affairs Tanner Beymer. “NCBA thanks USDA-NASS for bringing back these vital reports and continuing to deliver timely, accurate, and useful statistics that bring transparency to livestock markets across the country.”