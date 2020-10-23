NASS releases 2019 organic survey

The Agriculture’s Department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service on Thursday released the results of the 2019 Organic Survey, which show total sales of $9.93 billion in organic products, an increase of $2.37 billion or 31% percent, from 2016.

There were 16,585 certified organic farms, a 17% increase from 2016, which accounted for 5.50 million certified acres, an increase of 9% over 2016, NASS said.

California continued to lead the nation in certified organic sales with $3.60 billion, which is 36% of the U.S. total and four times that of any other state. It also led all states with 3,012 certified farms and 965,257 certified acres. Washington ($886 million), Pennsylvania ($742 million), Oregon ($454 million), and Texas ($424 million), round out the top five states for value of organic sales.

“The results of the 2019 Organic Survey show the continued growth of organic production in the United States,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “These comprehensive and essential, national- and state-level data are valuable to the organic industry as well as agri-business infrastructure and programs that support the sector.”

The top sectors and commodities in 2019 were:

▪ Livestock and poultry products: $2.48 billion, up 12%

▪ Milk: $1.59 billion, up 14%

▪ Vegetables: $2.08 billion, up 27%

▪ Lettuce: $400 million, up 44%

▪ Fruits, tree nuts, and berries: $2.02 billion, up 44%

▪ Apples: $475 million, up 45%

▪ Livestock and poultry: $1.66 billion, up 44%

▪ Broiler chickens: $1.12 billion, up 49%

▪ Field crops: $1.18 billion, up 55%

▪ Corn for grain: $278 million, up 70%

The Organic Trade Association thanked USDA for its work in compiling the most up-to-date statistics on organic agriculture, but noted that “the numbers show that organic acreage is still less than 1% of our total farmland. This points to a real need for more technical, risk management and financial support for farmers wanting to transition to organic. USDA’s data bears out the continued – and urgent – need for greater support from the government to allow organic to continue its advancement.”