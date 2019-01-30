NASS reschedules Census of Agriculture, reports, cancels a few

The Agriculture Department's National Agricultural Statistics Service's today rescheduled the release of the 2017 Census of Agriculture for noon on April 11.

The report, which covers a five-year period, was supposed to be released on Feb. 21 at the time of the USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum, but the agency "missed key analysis and report development time" during the partial government shutdown, a NASS spokesperson said.

The April 11 release date also depends on whether funding remains available for fiscal year 2019, the spokesperson added.

The bill that Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed funds the government only through Feb. 15.

NASS also rescheduled the release of most of its reports that did not appear during the government shutdown and canceled a few.

"During the lapse, NASS was not able to collect data nor issue reports," the agency said in a news release.