NASS to livestream data reports

The Agriculture Department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will begin to livestream the agriculture secretary’s data report briefing for the first time on March 30.

This and future secretarial data briefings will stream on NASS’s YouTube channel five minutes after NASS reports are released to the public.

The March 30 Hogs and Pigs briefing will be live at 3:05 p.m. ET.

The next livestream, on March 31, is the Prospective Plantings and Grain Stocks briefing at 12:05 p.m. ET.

In April, NASS will livestream the Crop Production briefing. Crop Production briefings will also include presentations of data from the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report released by the Office of the Chief Economist’s World Agricultural Outlook Board (WAOB).

NASS recently recorded several secretarial briefings to give data users an idea of what to expect from livestreams, and they are available on YouTube.

For anyone unable to attend a livestream, a recording will be posted later the same day.

Questions from viewers will not be taken during these official briefings. Viewers with questions are encouraged to contact NASS and WAOB staff directly; they may also get NASS questions answered during NASS’s live Twitter Stat Chat at @USDA_NASS that is offered one hour after data release.

All reports that the agriculture secretary or secretary-designate is required to sign as indicated in Departmental Regulation 1042-042 as well as a few additional reports, including Local Foods and Organics, will be livestreamed.

The livestream schedule and executive summaries are posted in NASS’s newsroom.

“NASS and WAOB are committed to providing key agricultural information to the broadest possible audience and helping users understand the context of the data serving the agricultural community and our country,” said Joe Parsons, chair of the Agricultural Statistics Board.

“Now, by livestreaming our briefings when major reports are released, we can provide information to a wider and more diverse audience than ever before. Our work is made possible by our agricultural producers who take valuable time to respond to surveys to ensure we have the best data available. To them, we say thank you.”