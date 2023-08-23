National 4-H Council appoints Bramble as new president and CEO

Bramble

National 4-H Council announced the departure of Jennifer Sirangelo, the current president and CEO. Sirangelo will depart on Aug. 18, 2023, when she will transition leadership of the organization to an experienced National 4-H Council executive and 4-H alumna, Jill Bramble. After an 18-month, externally led executive succession process, the National 4-H Council Board of Trustees unanimously supported the appointment of Bramble, current executive vice president and chief growth officer, as its new president and CEO. She has more than 18 years of successful leadership experience at the organization and a deep commitment to National 4-H Council’s mission, values, and goals.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me,” Sirangelo said. “It has truly been an honor to serve alongside National 4-H Council Associates and thousands of Cooperative Extension 4-H leaders and educators, preparing America’s young people to thrive through the life-changing impact of the 4-H program. I am so proud of all that the 4-H movement has accomplished in creating opportunity for all young people. While it’s hard to step away from 4-H, this transition is easier knowing that Jill will be National 4-H Council’s next leader. Jill is the best person for this role. I have the utmost confidence in her and know the future is bright with her at the helm.”

Sirangelo has been an executive leader at National 4-H Council for 17 years, including nearly 10 years as president and CEO. She oversaw a period of transformational growth in council’s revenue, brand relevance, financial health, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) impact. During her tenure, National 4-H Council’s revenue sustainably grew by 10X, and the organization launched a brand and purpose platform that prioritized diverse 4-H youth and alumni voices and attracted new multi-million dollar investments. A vocal and visible champion of DEI, she led the organization in raising millions in equity funding for 4-H programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and guided the organization through the extreme business challenges of the pandemic to emerge in strong financial health.

“We are deeply grateful to Jennifer for her outstanding leadership and contributions to National 4-H Council and America’s young people. She will be missed,” said Krysta Harden, Chair of National 4-H Council’s Board of Trustees. “We are fortunate to have a leader of the caliber of Jill Bramble who is prepared to build on the organization’s growth and continue championing the importance of Cooperative Extension’s 4-H programs for the nation’s youth.”

NOT NEW TO 4-H

As the new president and CEO of National 4-H Council, Bramble brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the organization’s mission. She is a fourth generation 4-H alumna who rose through the ranks of National 4-H Council starting as a grant writer to now take on the top leadership position. Throughout her time at National 4-H Council, Bramble has consistently demonstrated her dedication to empowering young people, fostering innovation, and strengthening partnerships. Her strategic insights, collaborative approach, and passion for positive youth development make her the ideal candidate to lead National 4-H Council into its next phase of growth and impact.

“I am honored to step into the role of National 4-H Council’s president and CEO,” said Bramble, incoming president and CEO of National 4-H Council. “I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of 4-H programs. As the leader of National 4-H Council, I will spend every single day ensuring all kids have access to the powerful, life-changing outcomes that I experienced in my own childhood. I have endless faith in the leadership of the next generation if we give them the tools they need to be successful. My role will be to empower Cooperative Extension 4-H educators to help America’s youth reach their full potential.”

As the new CEO, Bramble will focus National 4-H Council on transforming the capital investment in 4-H positive youth development. Located in every community across America, and fueled by the nation’s land-grant universities, 4-H’s proven programs are growing a workforce-ready generation of purpose-driven leaders. By nurturing innovation, scaling national partnerships, enhancing program effectiveness, and fostering inclusive and diverse communities, National 4-H Council strives to accelerate Cooperative Extension’s growth to 10 million youth.