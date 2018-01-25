National 4-H Roundup contest results

The 2017 Western National Roundup was held in Denver Jan. 4-7, 2018, providing participating 4-H and FFA members with opportunities to meet with members from across the United States, sharing personal experiences with others while attending scheduled workshops, social events and competitions. Two teams from the Boulder County 4-H Horse Program represented Colorado at this event in the Horse Classic as a result of winning their respective contests at the Colorado 4-H State Conference in June.

In an extremely close contest, the Boulder County 4-H judging team, consisting of Bennett Groshong, Melanie Hansen and Katherine Cannady, and coached by Rachel LeClere, tied in points for the Championship and were named Reserve Champion as a result of the tiebreaker, which was based on points awarded for reasons. The team placed fourth in halter, third in reasons and first in performance. Individual awards were: Bennett Groshong 17th in halter, 4th in performance, fourth in reasons, and fifth overall; Katherine Cannady fifth in halter, 14th in performance, seventh in reasons, and sixth overall; and Melanie Hansen fifth in performance, 10th in reasons and nineth overall.

The Boulder County 4-H Horse Bowl Team, consisting of captain Reilly Dhaliwal, Ryleigh Corlett, Alora Klatka, Sam Trombly and Caitlin Steele, coached by Carmen Porter, were the Champion Horse Bowl Team. Individually, four of the team members placed in the top 10. Alora Klatka was 10th, Reilly Dhaliwal was eighth, Ryleigh Corlett was fifth, and Sam Trombly placed as third overall individual.

Congratulations to all on their great success in representing the state of Colorado. In addition, the two teams were contributors to the state of Colorado being awarded first place in the Horse Classic High State Overall Award, which combined team and individual contest placings from all the horse-related contests.