National Ag Day celebrated in Washington

Washington on Tuesday celebrated National Agriculture Day for the 50th time. The events, organized by the Agriculture Council of America to promote public awareness of agriculture, began with an event on the patio of the Agriculture Department hosted by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and ended with a reception in the Montpelier Room of the Library of Congress.

In addition to President Biden’s proclamation of National Agriculture Day and Vilsack’s speech, USDA also posted a blog commemorating the event.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement: “On this National Agriculture Day, just like every day, I’m grateful for the farmers, ranchers and laborers who work tirelessly to produce the food, fuel and fiber that powers our nation’s economy. The agricultural community is the backbone of this country, and remains a vital partner in EPA’s mission to ensure clean air and clean water for all.

“We know that farmers, ranchers and laborers are on the frontlines of the climate crisis, and recently, the newly appointed members of EPA’s Farm, Ranch & Rural Communities Advisory Committee held its first in-person meeting since 2016. The committee provides independent advice and recommendations on environmental issues essential to our agriculture and rural communities, and reviews the agency’s policies and programs concerning agriculture and climate change. I’m looking forward to hearing from the committee over the next year about how EPA can support the agricultural community in reaching its climate mitigation and adaptation goals to ensure a more resilient food and agricultural system.”

Reagan also said that both the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law “have contributed billions of dollars to support climate-smart agriculture, provide relief to stressed borrowers and bolster conservation. EPA is committed to working hand-in-hand with farmers and ranchers to protect public health and the environment.”