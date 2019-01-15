National Awards Presented to Young Farmers and Ranchers

Winners of the Young Farmers & Ranchers Achievement Award, Discussion Meet and Excellence in Agriculture competitions were announced at the American Farm Bureau Federation's 100th Annual Convention. Young farmers and ranchers from around the country competed for the awards by demonstrating knowledge of and achievement in agriculture, as well as commitment to promoting the agriculture industry.

Justin and Erica Edwards of North Carolina won the Achievement Award. They are the winners of a new Ford truck, courtesy of Ford. They will also receive paid registration to the AFBF FUSION Conference in Milwaukee, Wis., March 15-18.

The runner-up in the Achievement Award contest is Davis Peeler of South Carolina. He will receive a Case IH Farmall 50A tractor courtesy of Case IH. John and Lydia Shepherd of Virginia are the third-place finalists, receiving a Case IH 40" Combination Roll Cabinet and Top Chest and a $500 Case IH parts card, courtesy of Case IH. In addition, they will take home $2,000 worth of Stanley Black & Decker merchandise, courtesy of Stanley Black & Decker. Fourth-place finalists Tyler and Sarah Huerkamp of Mississippi receive a Case IH 40" Combination Roll Cabinet and Top Chest and a $500 Case IH parts card, courtesy of Case IH.

The Achievement Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who have excelled in their farming or ranching operations and exhibited superior leadership abilities. Participants are evaluated on a combination of their agricultural operation's growth and financial progress, Farm Bureau leadership and leadership outside of Farm Bureau.

Jackie Mundt of Kansas won the Discussion Meet. She is the winner of a new Ford truck, courtesy of Ford. She will also receive paid registration to the AFBF FUSION Conference in Milwaukee, Wis., March 15-18.

The runner-up in the Discussion Meet contest is Tera Baker of Michigan. She will receive a Case IH Farmall 50A tractor courtesy of Case IH. Kelly Wilfert of Wisconsin is the third-place finalist, receiving a Case IH 40" Combination Roll Cabinet and Top Chest and a $500 Case IH parts card, courtesy of Case IH. In addition, she will take home $2,000 worth of Stanley Black & Decker merchandise, courtesy of Black & Decker. Fourth-place finalist Becca Creasy of Georgia receives a Case IH 40" Combination Roll Cabinet and Top Chest and a $500 Case IH parts card, courtesy of Case IH.

The Discussion Meet simulates a committee meeting in which active discussion and participation are expected. Participants are evaluated on their ability to exchange ideas and information on a predetermined topic.

Jake and Melissa Raburn of Florida won the Excellence in Agriculture Award. They will receive a new Ford truck, courtesy of Ford. They will also receive paid registration to the AFBF FUSION Conference in Milwaukee, Wis., March 15-18.

The runner-up in the Excellence in Agriculture contest is Amy Gail Fannon of Virginia. She will receive a Case IH Farmall 50A tractor courtesy of Case IH. Caroline Lewallen of Georgia won third place, receiving a Case IH 40" Combination Roll Cabinet and Top Chest and a $500 Case IH parts card, courtesy of Case IH. In addition, she will take home $2,000 worth of Stanley Black & Decker merchandise, courtesy of Stanley Black & Decker. Fourth-place finalist Zack Snipes of South Carolina receives a Case IH 40" Combination Roll Cabinet and Top Chest and a $500 Case IH parts card, courtesy of Case IH.

The Excellence in Agriculture Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who do not derive the majority of their income from an agricultural operation, but who actively contribute and grow through their involvement in agriculture, their leadership ability and participation in Farm Bureau and other organizations.

Also at the convention, members of the AFB YF&R Committee elected Paul Molesky of New York as the committee's chair for 2019. Molesky will take over as chair in February, at the end of the committee's leadership conference, and will serve for one year. He will also serve a one-year term on the AFBF board of directors.