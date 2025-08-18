National Bison Association set to open new office

A new chapter is on the horizon for the National Bison Association. Beginning Aug. 1, the office will be based out of Rapid City, S.D., in a move that marks only the second relocation in 30 years and the first out of the state of Colorado.

The NBA began its tenure in Denver in 1995, eventually moving the office out of the historic National Western Stock Show yards to Westminster, where it has been based since 2002. While the office location will be moving north, the Denver area will continue to host the NBA’s Winter Conference and Gold Trophy Show and Sale in January 2026.

The NBA board of directors voted unanimously in 2024 to move the office to its new location, and the NBA and Center of Excellence for Bison Studies at South Dakota State University have been working together since then to facilitate the transition. While the NBA’s roots will always be in Colorado, the organization has evolved to operate in a largely virtual manner, with staff now based in four states. This remote approach to staffing allows the NBA to hire top talent, while expanding NBA staff to different parts of buffalo-country, with current employees in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota, to better serve membership with more local resources.

“We are excited for this move and what it will bring to the organization,” said NBA Executive Director Jim Matheson. “We have worked closely with the COE since its inception, and this is another step to further our collaboration while better serving the greater bison industry. The NBA office location might be changing, but no staff will be relocating, and our focus remains on our members across North America and beyond.”

Initially announced in January 2025, the office location change is part of a memorandum of understanding signed with the COE. The new NBA office will be located within the SDSU West River Research and Extension Center, where the COE is also housed.