National Corn Growers Association names Doggett CEO

The National Corn Growers Association board of directors on Friday named Jon Doggett as the organization's new CEO, effective immediately.

Doggett has served in the capacity of NCGA interim CEO since Aug. 1 and as NCGA executive vice president since late 2014. Before that, he served as vice president of public policy. He has continuously managed the organization's 11-person Washington, D.C., office and led its public policy efforts since joining NCGA in July of 2002, the board said in a news release.

Doggett succeeds Chris Novak, who resigned to become CEO of CropLife America. Doggett will be the fifth CEO of NCGA in its 61-year history.

NCGA President Kevin Skunes, a North Dakota farmer, said the board is "thrilled" to have Doggett at the helm because "We have a lot of serious issues impacting America's corn farmers and rural communities right now."

"As such, Jon's experience and leadership in the broader American agricultural industry, as well as the epicenter of national and international policy in Washington D.C., are invaluable to our organization," Skunes said.

"His 'back to the basics' and focused approach will be of key importance when it comes to refining our vision, goals, strategies and tactics, with the laser-focused goal of bringing profitability back to growing corn on the farm — by creating and increasing profitable demand for corn, as well as promoting and defending our way of life and the tools that enable economical corn farming."

"None of these are short-term challenges," noted Skunes. "All of these — increased corn demand as well as cost-effective tools and technologies for corn growing — will take much time. And we can't really expect anyone to do it for us. Thus, as corn farmers, it is time to once again to roll-up our collective sleeves like we have in past cycles of long-term commodity prices that are well below the cost of production."

Before joining NCGA, Doggett served 11 years at the American Farm Bureau Federation, where he was the lead lobbyist on a number of public policy issues, including ethanol, climate change, land use, conservation and endangered species.

Earlier, Doggett worked for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association/Public Lands Council and served on Capitol Hill as senior legislative assistant for Rep. Ron Marlenee, R-Mont.

Doggett was raised on his family's Montana ranch and attended the University of Montana, majoring in journalism and finance.