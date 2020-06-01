National Farmers Union condemns ‘police brutality,’ calls for effort on racism

Larew



In a news release Friday, National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said, “The killing of George Floyd was an abuse of power and a horrifying act of violence — but what is even more horrifying is that this is not a rare or isolated incident.”

“People of color are far more likely to be killed by police than their white counterparts; black Americans account for just 13% of the overall population, but 26% of fatal police shootings. But police brutality doesn’t occur in a vacuum. It’s just one of many examples of racism in our country — in criminal justice, financial services, health care, voting, education, and elsewhere.

“If we stand idly by while our friends and neighbors suffer — as too many of us have done for too long — we are complicit in their suffering. Now is the time to step up, to heal these wounds, to build a just and equal society.

“This will not be a quick or easy task – to overcome the terrible legacy of racism in this country, we all must reflect on our own privileges and prejudices, rethink our institutions, and demand structural change. The road ahead of us may be long and uncomfortable, but it is our moral obligation to traverse it.”

NFU also noted that the organization has been “an early supporter of the women’s suffrage and civil rights movements” and fought for freedom and equal opportunity for people of all races, genders, ethnicities, ages, and sexual orientations since its establishment in 1902. Though significant progress has been made in the last 118 years, it is clear that racism is still a pervasive a force in American society.”