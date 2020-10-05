National Milk puts pressure on FDA to ‘enforce’ dairy labeling standards

National Milk Producers Federation President and CEO Jim Mulhern today wrote Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn that he should act soon on his promise to support “clear, transparent, and understandable labeling for the American people” on dairy products.

In an open letter published on the NMPF website, Mulhern wrote Hahn that he has noticed “FDA has been getting more active on topics beyond COVID-19” and reminded him that he had promised to Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., at his confirmation hearing to work on the the issue of dairy labeling standards.

NMPF, which represents dairy farmers, says that FDA should not allow food companies to use the word “milk” on plant-based beverages.

“We had been very hopeful, based on your pledge, that this would be the year this problem could finally be solved. Since it’s late in 2020 — and who knows what the next few months might be like? — we thought we should check in,” Mulhern wrote.