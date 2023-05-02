National milk submits FMMO modernization proposal to USDA

“Dairy farmers and their cooperatives need a modernized Federal Milk Marketing Order system that works better for producers,” said NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern.

“By updating the pricing formulas to better reflect the value of the high-quality products made from farmers’ milk, by rebalancing pricing risks that have shifted unfairly onto farmers, and by creating a pathway to better reflect processing costs going forward, we are excited to submit this plan as a path toward a brighter future for dairy.”

NMPF said, “Upon official acceptance, USDA will have 30 days to review the plan and decide whether and how to move forward with a federal order hearing to review the plan.”

The group said the highlights of its proposal include:

▪ “Updating dairy product manufacturing allowances (the ‘make allowance’) contained in the USDA milk price formulas;

▪ “Discontinuing the use of barrel cheese in the protein component price formula;

▪ “Returning to the ‘higher of’ Class I mover;

▪ “Updating milk component factors for protein, other solids and nonfat solids in the Class III and Class IV skim milk price formulas; and

▪ “Updating the Class I differential price system to reflect changes in the cost of delivering bulk milk to fluid processing plants.”



The NMPF proposal is the second that the Agriculture Department has received on modernizing the FMMO. The first came from the International Dairy Foods Association, which represents dairy processors. IFDA proposed only a revision of the “make allowance,” an estimate of what it costs to transform milk into a finished dairy product like butter or cheese.

An IDFA spokesman today declined to comment on the NMPF proposal, saying “IDFA intends to remain constructive in our engagement with our members and USDA as these issues advance.”

The spokesman noted that USDA on Friday had sent IDFA a letter requesting additional information as part of its proposal.”

In their letter, USDA requests IDFA provide ‘specific make allowance values’ as part of IDFA’s proposal; specifically, USDA cites ‘cost study numbers calculated by the Dairy Institute of California, as well as a cost study currently being updated, but not yet complete, by Dr. Mark Stephenson.'”

Once the cost study by Dr. Mark Stephenson is complete in May, IDFA intends to respond to USDA with the information they have requested, at which point the department has 30 days to review and respond to IDFA’s petition,” the IDFA spokesman said.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who was president of the U.S. Dairy Export Council between his two terms as agriculture secretary, had urged the dairy industry to reach consensus before asking USDA to begin the process of updating the FMMO.

But dairy farmers and processors were unable to reach agreement and instead submitted the two different proposals.