National search underway for Colorado State Fair general manager

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Preparations for the 2018 Colorado State Fair are well underway as the Colorado Department of Agriculture begins a national search for a new fair division director. Sarah Cummings, the fair's general manager since 2015, has accepted the executive director position for the Western Fairs Association headquartered in California.

"Managing the 12-month event calendar for the fairgrounds and organizing the 11-day Colorado State Fair is a tremendous undertaking. Sarah Cummings has made positive changes and I'm looking forward to the next general manager building on that momentum," said Don Brown, CDA's commissioner of agriculture. "This position handles more than an annual event. There are year-round activities that must be developed and organized while also staying committed to promoting Colorado agriculture and supporting Colorado youth."

In part, the position announcement calls for "a dynamic leader to efficiently direct the activities of the Colorado State Fair, while effectively meeting statutory requirements for the annual fair and exposition." Specific duties and requirements include, but are not limited to:

Responsibility for the efficient production of the annual 11-day Colorado State Fair with a focus on customer experience and satisfaction

Effectively manage the year-round operations of the 100-acre state fairgrounds with 57 permanent building structures

Manage and balance an $8 million budget with an eye toward budget efficiencies, including development and management of the five-year budget and strategic plans

Develop and implement plans to increase facility use outside of the annual state fair event

Manage contracts with various entities including entertainment, marketing, vendors, and sponsors

Six years of progressively responsible professional experience in the management of a multi-use facility with an annual festival or event. Experience must include the management of a multi-million dollar budget; contract management; and local governmental affairs.

Knowledge of the following: livestock; agriculture; horticulture; agricultural industry; recreation; education and scientific facilities; processes, and products of the state of Colorado (as stated in Statute).

Knowledge of 4-H and FFA programs and experience working with youth and advisors in those programs

The complete job posting and application instructions can be found at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/1935075/cda-state-fair-general-manager. The application deadline is Jan. 12, 2018.