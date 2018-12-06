National Western Stock Show announces Dana Crawford as 2019 parade grand marshal

DENVER – The National Western Stock Show is excited to announce Denver urban developer and preservationist, Dana Crawford, as the grand marshal for the 2019 Stock Show Kick-Off Parade, presented by Arrow Electronics.

On Jan. 10, Dana Crawford will lead the traditional drive of Longhorn cattle, horses and western wagons through the streets of downtown Denver to celebrate the start of the 2019 National Western Stock Show. The parade begins at noon outside of Crawford's very own name-sake hotel, The Crawford Hotel at Union Station. The parade marches 15 blocks down 17th Street to Tremont.

"It is a great honor to have a Denver pioneer and visionary like Dana Crawford kicking-off our iconic Stock Show Parade," said Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show. "Dana is an advocate for Denver's historic preservation and our city's unique character. She embodies the same appreciation of Denver's western heritage that the historic stock show represents."

Crawford has been involved in almost every renovation project in downtown Denver, from the initial designation of the LoDo District and creation of Larimer Square to transit Union Station. She has redeveloped more than a million square feet of historic property in the city of Denver. "This is truly a surprise and an honor to serve as the National Western Stock Show's Parade Grand Marshal," Crawford said. "It ties so closely to our steadfast responsibility to further the great traditions of our western heritage."

The Stock Show Parade concludes with the annual barbecue lunch, sponsored by Colorado State University, in the atrium of the Wells Fargo Building at 17th Street and Broadway from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch guests will enjoy great western barbecue, music, and the City of Denver's proclamation of Jan. 10, 2019, as Dress Western Day in Denver. The barbecue is open to the public and benefits the 4-H International Youth Group. Lunch tickets are $11.