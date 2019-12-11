National Western Stock Show announces Jabs as 2020 parade grand marshal

On Thursday, Jan. 9, Jake Jabs will lead the traditional drive of Longhorn cattle, horses and western wagons through the streets of downtown Denver to celebrate the start of the 114th National Western Stock Show.

Photo courtesy NWSS

DENVER – The National Western Stock Show is excited to announce Colorado businessman, legend and Stock Show enthusiast Jake Jabs as the 2020 parade grand marshal.

“It is a great honor to have a Colorado icon, philanthropist and true western legend like Jake Jabs kicking-off our annual Stock Show Parade,” said Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show.

“Jake grew up on a ranch in Montana, was a member of his college rodeo team, and has given back to the agricultural community throughout his personal and professional life,” said Andrews. “Jake is the perfect person to lead this historic, western tradition.”

The parade concludes with the annual barbecue lunch, hosted by Colorado State University and sponsored by Wells Fargo. The lunch will take place in the atrium at 1700 Broadway from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch guests will enjoy great western barbecue, music and the city of Denver’s proclamation of Jan. 9, 2020, as Dress Western Day in Denver. The barbecue is open to the public and benefits the 4-H International Youth Group. Lunch tickets are $12.