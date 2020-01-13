National Western Stock Show breaks all-time opening day record

The super Saturday recorded 3,580 more guests than 2019, setting a new opening Saturday record of 57,386 guests. The previous opening day record was 53,806.

Photo courtesy NWSS

DENVER – The National Western Stock Show opened its doors Saturday, Jan. 11, with record attendance. The super Saturday recorded 3,580 more guests than 2019, setting a new opening Saturday record of 57,386 guests. The previous opening day record was 53,806.

“We are extremely thankful for the loyalty Stock Show fans continue to show us towards the best sixteen days in January,” said Paul Andrews, NWSS president and CEO.

The 2020 Stock Show will continue through Jan. 26, and there is more to look forward to. Guests can enjoy the PBR Bull Riding, Pro Rodeos, MLK Jr. Rodeo, Xtreme Dogs shows, Wild West shows and world-class horse shows.

Tuesday, Jan. 14, is Free Grounds Admission Day, compliments of Arrow Electronics. It includes a host of activities with the “Super Bowl” of livestock shows, the National Western Nursery presented by Murdoch’s, Coors Western Art gallery, Colorado’s largest western trade show and more.

For the best experience over the next 15 days, guests are encouraged to utilize the free parking at Coors Field.

“We’d like to thank everyone for continuing to work with us through the changes in parking this year,” said Andrews. “The free parking lot at Coors Field is open every day and has a shuttle that drops you off right at the front doors of the Denver Coliseum.”

Grounds admission and event tickets are on sale now at nationalwestern.com, all King Soopers locations and the National Western box office.