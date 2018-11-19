National Western Stock Show Catch-a-Calf application deadline approaches

FORT MORGAN, Colo. – The deadline for participating in the 82nd year of the National Western Stock Show Catch-a-Calf Contest is fast approaching on Dec. 1. This long-running program is an important part of the National Western Stock Show and is a great opportunity for 4-H members to learn about practical beef cattle management.

Catch-a-Calf participants first must catch a calf during one of the National Western Stock Show rodeo performances. They then return in May to receive their project, which they are required to feed and care for until the following year's stock show. At that time participants bring their steers to be evaluated based on their rate of gain, appearance and carcass. Participants must also submit a record book, participate in an interview, and compete in showmanship. The overall grand and reserve grand champion Catch-a-Calf steers are eligible for the Auction of Junior Livestock Champions. The National Western Stock Show Catch-a-Calf Program would not be possible without generous sponsors, so participants are also required to send monthly correspondence to their sponsors.

The program is open to 4-H members from Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas and Nebraska that are between 12 and 19 years of age, as of Dec. 31, 2018. New for 2018, there is an online application that can be found at http://www.nationalwestern.com/livestock-shows/catch-a-calf-contest/ that applicants must complete. There is also a form that applicants must print off and sign, along with their parent/guardian and extension agent. The form and online application are both due by Dec. 1.