National Western Stock Show celebrates huge crowds during the first 10 days

DENVER — The 112th National Western Stock Show is tracking strong attendance numbers for the first 10 days. Since the doors opened on Jan. 6, more than 440,434 guests have visited the historic grounds. This number marks the second highest attendance through the first 10 days of stock show. The record attendance for the first 10 days was set in 2006 with 448,202 guests during the 100th anniversary.

"The success of our show depends on our guests and we are excited to have had so many come through our gates so far," said Paul Andrews, National Western Stock Show president and CEO. "We work hard all year-long to ensure there is plenty to do and see and memories to make at the National Western Stock Show. We could not be prouder of this Colorado tradition."

The 2018 stock show continues through Jan. 21, with 10 remaining pro rodeos, including the U.S. Bank Pro Rodeo Finals on Sunday. There are six more horse shows, over 600 trade show exhibits including Chevy Trucks, the NW Nursery of baby animals, educational tours and the announcement of the Grand Champion Steer which will displayed at the Brown Palace on Jan. 19. Guest Appreciation Day is Jan. 21, with $10 grounds admission tickets and free pony rides compliments of 7-Eleven.

Grounds admission and event tickets are on sale at nationalwestern.com and all King Soopers locations.