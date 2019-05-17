National Western Stock Show launches new scholarship program for city of Denver students

DENVER – Education, agriculture and tradition have been the foundation of the National Western Stock Show since its inception in 1906. In 1983, the Stock Show formalized that commitment by establishing the National Western Scholarship Trust. Today, the Stock Show announced a second scholastic opportunity for students; the National Western Stock Show Denver Scholarship Program created exclusively for graduating seniors from public high schools, college preparatory, charter or religious affiliated schools located in the city and county of Denver.

In 2015 the citizens of the city and county of Denver backed ballot initiative 2C, which will provide much of the funding for the new National Western Center on the existing stock show site. This electoral support further cemented the long-standing relationship between the city of Denver and the iconic National Western Stock Show. Stock show officials recognize the importance of educating the next generation of agricultural leaders, technologies and careers. The Denver Scholarship Program is one of the ways the National Western Stock Show is giving back to the city and communities that have done so much for it.

The National Western Stock Show is excited to offer this opportunity to students who exhibit a passion and desire to pursue undergraduate degrees and career paths that focus on making contributions to the emerging and influential fields of agriculture. This focus can be expressed through any major or area of study, as long as the goal is to contribute to progress and leadership in agriculture from local to global. For eligibility and application information, please visit nationalwestern.com/denver-scholarship-program/.

“Given the agricultural sector’s continued embrace of technologies ranging from the tools of precision agriculture to genomics, educating the next generation of agricultural leaders is more important than ever,” said Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show. “With this new scholarship program and the NW Scholarship Trust, the National Western Stock Show is proud to be a top scholastic investor in 2019, contributing more than $500,000 to educating our future leaders.”

The National Western Stock Show Denver Scholarship Program will be governed by a scholarship advisory board. The board is chaired by Steve Bangert, BOK Financial.

“The field of agriculture, in the broadest sense of the term, will be even more advanced and significant in the future,” Bangert said. “Whether it’s creating more sustainable farming, feeding an estimated 9 billion people by 2050 or researching new relationships to our ecosystems, I can’t think of a better investment than to support Denver-area kids who are interested in contributing to this vibrant and critical arena.”

Members of the advisory board include Paul Andrews, National Western Stock Show; Cristal DeHerrera, Denver International Airport; Pat Grant, Western Stock Show Association; Doug Jones, Western Stock Show Association; Stacy Kourlis Guillon; Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP; Angela Lieurance, Western Stock Show Association; Ryan Ross, Colorado Community College System; Faye Tate, CoBank; and Ron Williams, Western Stock Show Association. Fundraising for the program will take place by the Western Stock Show Association and its fundraising team.