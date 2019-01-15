National Western Stock Show opens doors with record Saturday

DENVER – The National Western Stock Show opened its doors Saturday, Jan. 12, with record attendance. The super Saturday recorded 837 more guests than the year before, setting a new opening Saturday record of 53,806 guests. The previous opening day record was 52,969 guests. The stock show grounds were also bustling Sunday, marking a successful opening weekend.

"These are the best 16 days in January, and we are delighted so many people came out to celebrate Colorado's Western tradition with us this weekend," said Paul Andrews, National Western Stock Show president and CEO. "Between the exciting pro rodeos, barbecues and fiddle competitions, it was a tremendous way to kick-off the 113-year-old event."

The 2019 stock show will continue through Jan. 27, and there is much more to look forward to. From PBR Bull Riding, pro rodeos, MLK Jr. Rodeo to Xtreme Dogs shows, Wild West shows and world-class horse shows, there is so much more to see and do.

Tuesday, Jan. 15, is free grounds admission day, compliments of Arrow Electronics. It includes a host of activities with the "Super Bowl" of livestock shows, the National Western Nursery of baby animals, Coors Western Art gallery, Colorado's largest western trade show, and more. Parking is free in National Western parking lots along with complimentary shuttle services.

Grounds admission and event tickets are on sale now at nationalwestern.com, all King Soopers locations and the National Western box office.