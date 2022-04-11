National Wheat Foundation announces new officer team

The National Wheat Foundation welcomed Joe Kejr as its new chair. Kejr farms with his son, brother and nephew west of Salina, Kan., where they raise wheat, corn, soybeans and milo. Kejr has found that raising high quality wheat and segregating it has created more profitability for their farm. Kejr has been president of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and served as a legislator on the Kansas House of Representatives for three terms.

Bernard Peterson was elected as vice chair. Peterson is a managing partner in Peterson Farms, a multi-generational grain operation in central Kentucky. The majority of their wheat production is used in the local bourbon industry. They also raise soybeans and corn and operate Loretto Grain. Peterson also served as president of his state growers’ association in Kentucky.

Scott Brown was elected as Secretary/Treasurer. Brown farms in southern Idaho with his son-in-law and nephew, where they raise wheat, barley and mustard. Brown is a CPA and has a master’s degree in accounting from Brigham Young University. Brown was president of the Idaho Grain Producers Association as well as president of the National Barley Growers Association.

The National Wheat Foundation appreciates the service of outgoing Chair, David Cleavinger from Amarillo, Texas, and outgoing board member Randy Marten, who both offered excellent leadership to the board.

Our officers are leading the foundation into bigger and broader roles in research, education and outreach for the wheat industry. The National Wheat Yield Contest is one of our more prominent projects, but the foundation is now working on high yield, high quality, higher profit and nutrition through new, upcoming wheat programs.

“These are exciting times for the Foundation and Joe, Bernard and Scott will be great assets to the foundation. Wheat growers should appreciate them using their time, talents, and experience to improve the wheat industry”, Chandler Goule, executive director of the National Wheat Foundation.

BASF awards $15,000 in scholarships at Commodity Classic

BASF recently announced the National Corn Growers Association, National Sorghum Foundation, National Wheat Foundation and BASF Joint Scholarship winners at this year’s Commodity Classic in New Orleans. Two winners from each foundation were awarded $2,500 to be applied during the 2021-2022 academic year.

“One of the reasons why BASF spends a significant amount of time interacting with members across the country, and investing in the scholarship programs, is to continue to be motivated and inspired by the excitement and perspectives of this generation that will soon take the reins of agriculture,” said Scott Kay, vice president, U.S. Crop Protection, BASF Agricultural Solutions. “These student leaders inspire BASF to continue investing in the next generation of agriculture who will farm the land, find new uses for our crops, and develop new and innovative approaches to deliver more with less.”

2021-2022 National Corn Growers Association – BASF Joint Scholarship

The NCGA William C. Berg Academic Excellence in Agriculture Scholarship honors undergraduate and graduate students with a drive to make their mark in the agriculture industry. BASF partners with the NCGA to help create opportunities for talented individuals interested in joining the agriculture industry. This year’s scholarship winners are:

• Valerie Bohuslavsky — pursuing a degree in agribusiness with a minor in Engler Entrepreneurship at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

• Lane Remmich — pursuing a degree in agricultural business economics at Texas A&M University.

2021-2022 National Sorghum Foundation — BASF Joint Scholarship

The National Grain Sorghum Foundation — BASF Joint Scholarship promotes research and education for Sorghum and develops leadership potential of active university students interested in studying agriculture, and more specifically, the sorghum industry. This year’s scholarship winners are:

• Zoe Schulz — pursuing a degree in agriculture communications at Kansas State University.

• Luke Arthaud — pursuing a degree in plant and soil science at Oklahoma State University.

2021-2022 National Association of Wheat Growers – BASF Joint Scholarship

The National Wheat Foundation — BASF Joint Scholarship is meant to recognize those students who have shown a passion for agriculture both inside and outside the classroom. Scholarship programs encourage the next generation to teach others the importance of wheat and agriculture and the significant role both play in society. This year’s scholarship winners are:

• Noah Smith — pursuing a degree in agribusiness and applied economics at The Ohio State University. Smith is a College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Ambassador.

• Lauren Stubbs — pursuing a degree in field crop management at Washington State University.