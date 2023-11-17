National Wheat Yield Contest 2023 winners

The National Wheat Yield Contest announced the achievements of its 24 national winners, hailing from 12 different states, who have achieved an average yield of 144 bushels per acre across all categories. Additionally, we proudly recognize the 83 state winners representing 28 states, with their remarkable yields averaging 127 bushels per acre across the various categories, including winter wheat-dryland, winter wheat-irrigated, spring wheat-dryland, and spring wheat-irrigated. It is worth noting that some dryland category winners are determined by high yield, while others are evaluated based on their percentage over the county average.

One of the highlights this year is the exceptional resilience demonstrated by wheat growers. Despite facing adversity, with 59% of winter wheat production affected by drought on May 9, and 75% of spring wheat production impacted on July 25, these dedicated individuals have showcased their unwavering commitment to maximizing their wheat productivity in spite of environmental challenges. The entry deadlines for the contest, falling on May 15 and Aug. 1 for winter and spring wheat, received robust participation, defying the odds posed by prolonged drought in the central and southern plains, as well as the challenging conditions in spring wheat areas.

“Eastern soft winter wheat areas had tremendous yields this year, and millers are happy with the quality of wheat coming from these areas. It is exciting to see the potential when the genetics, management, and environment are all aligned in the wheat grower’s favor.” Commented Bernard Peterson, chairman of the National Wheat Foundation, and farmer in Loretto, Ky.

The contest not only emphasizes high yield but also places great importance on quality. The 24 national winners will submit grain samples for detailed analysis of milling and baking qualities, with expert panels assessing the wheat samples for quality. Outstanding quality will be rewarded with $250 awards at the reception, and these exceptional quality winners will be officially announced in mid-January.

In recognition of their outstanding achievements, the national winners will be honored with a trip to the Commodity Classic in February 2024, hosted in Houston, Texas. The accolades will culminate in a special celebration at the National Wheat Foundation Winner’s Reception on Feb. 28, 2024.

These remarkable individuals not only demonstrate exceptional yields but also exemplify the unwavering spirit and dedication within the wheat industry, setting a high standard for excellence and innovation.

The contest would not be possible without the help of our tremendous partners: John Deere, WestBred, BASF, U.S. Wheat Associates, Croplan, Eastman, The McGregor Companies, AgriMaxx, Ardent Mills, BushelFarm, Dyna-Gro, GrainSense, Limagrain Cereal Seeds, Mennel, North Carolina Small Grain Growers Association, Ohio Corn&Wheat, PlainsGold, UniSouth Genetics, UPL, Grain Craft, Grow Pro, Kansas Wheat, Michigan Wheat, Miller Milling, North Dakota Mill, and Northern Crops Institute.

An additional thanks to Progressive Farmer/DTN, the official publication of the National Wheat Yield Contest.

See the national winners at https://wheatfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/2023-NWYC-Winners.pdf and the state winners at https://wheatfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/2023-StateWinnersNWYCFINAL.pdf .

2023 NATIONAL WINNERS

Winter Wheat-Dryland

Bin Buster-Dick Judah, Ore.

1st-Derek Berger, Ore.

2nd-Randy Eschenburg, Mich.

3rd-Kent Edwards, Ohio

4th-Guy Gochenour, Va. VA

5th-William Willard, Md.

1st-% Over County Marc Arnusch, Colo.

2nd-% Over County Brett Arnusch, Colo.

3rd-% Over County Travis Freeburg, Neb.

4th-% Over County Casey Cantwell, Colo.

5th-% Over County David Ebers, Okla.

Winter Wheat-Irrigated

Bin Buster-Chris Gross, Wash.

1st-Gary Reynolds, Idaho

2nd-Nick Suwyn, Mich.

Spring Wheat-Dryland

Bin Buster-Brad Disrud, N.D.,

1st-John Wesolowski, Minn.

2nd-Lance Olson, N.D.

3rd-Trevor Stout, Idaho

1st-% Over County Austin Kautzman, N.D.

2nd-% Over County Jason Signalness, N.D.

3rd-% Over County Devan Laufer, N.D.

Spring Wheat-Irrigated

Bin Buster-Dallin Wilcox, Idaho

1st-Jess Blatchford, Ore.

2nd-Jeff Bieber, N.D.

For more details on the National Wheat Yield Contest, visit yieldcontest.wheatfoundation.org. For questions on sponsorship of the 2024 contest, contact Anne Osborne aosborne@wheatworld.org .