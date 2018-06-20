Nation’s pldest cattlemen’s association celebrates successful convention

Colorado Cattlemen's Association and Colorado CattleWomen finished off the third and final day of their annual convention in Loveland, Colo., with over 400 people in attendance. To start the day off Tuesday, CCA hosted the first annual Ranching Legacy Symposium as part of their preview to the re-introduced Ranching Legacy Program; a certification program partnered with Colorado State University's Beef Systems Partnership. The Ranching Legacy Symposium, "Survive to Thrive: Managing Risk in Ranching," began with an interactive discussion about major areas of risk for ranchers, with panelists: Steve Wooten, Colorado; John Maddux, Nebraska; Kevin Kester, California; and Pat O'Toole, Wyoming. After the panel session was completed, audience members heard from Tanner Ehmke, Colorado; Dustin Pendell, Kansas; and Kevin Kester, California, highlighting different perspectives around future influences on risk for ranchers.

Tuesday evening brought attendees to Colorado State University's on-campus, football stadium to celebrate "CCA's Game Night at CSU." The event began with Coach Mike Bobo, CSU football head coach, greeting the crowd and the CSU Air Force ROTC Wingwalker Honor Guard presenting the colors. It was a celebratory evening, focused around family fun and games, great food, and commemorating the success of the association.

CCA was excited to welcome gubernatorial candidates for the Governors' Candidate Forum during the final keynote session on Wednesday morning. Each candidate had time to present their perspectives and agendas to the audience for a uniquely interactive discussion. "Policy development is at the heart of our grassroots organization so it is important to hear from leaders in Colorado about how their priorities align with the issues that matter most to CCA's members," said outgoing President Todd Inglee, Arvada, Colo.