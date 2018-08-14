Native Farm Bill Coalition releases farm bill comparison, priorities

The Native Farm Bill Coalition has released a side-by-side comparison of provisions in the House and Senate farm bills and its recommendations for resolving differences between the two bills.

The coalition, which is based at the Indigenous Food and Agriculture Initiative at the University of Arkansas, recommends that its supporters ask conferees to make sure the conference report addresses the following items:

▪Conservation Title: All provisions requiring alternative funding arrangements and tribal parity in eligibility for conservation program resources.

▪Forestry Title: Tribal parity in Good Neighbor agreements and PL 93-638 tribal self-determination in forestry management.

▪Nutrition Title: All FDPIR [Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations] program administration improvements including the PL 93-638 self-determination demonstration project for food procurement, match and carry-over funding authority, and local food inclusion in the food package.

▪Research Title: All provisions that create improved access to FRTEP [Federally Recognized Tribes Extension Program] and to education by supporting Tribal Colleges and Universities and other educational institutions.

▪Rural Development Title: All provisions that improve tribal access to rural development business programs and infrastructure funding.

▪Miscellaneous Title: Retain Office of Tribal Relations in the Office of the USDA Secretary and ensure that the beginning farmer and rancher and socially disadvantaged producer programs have permanent authority and funding, and guarantee tribal involvement, on par with state governments, in the regulation and production of hemp.