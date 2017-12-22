Natural products industry’s first food-tech conference, comes to Colo.

NatchCom, the first ever e-commerce and digital marketing conference specifically targeting the $200 billion natural and organic industry, announces its inaugural event dates Feb. 9-11, 2018. The conference will be held at Galvanize Boulder Campus, one of the premier tech centers in the city.

NatchCom focuses on the $11 billion, and surging, online sales for the natural/organic industry as well as all types of digital marketing relevant to the category. It's the first conference of its kind, bringing together under one roof two of Boulder's most renowned industry sectors — tech and natural/organic products.

The conference will include speakers from Google, Amazon, Shopify, leading natural product companies and many more. The conference is supported by sponsors including Bing, Booyah Advertising, Volume 9, eHouse Studios, Marketing Nomads, Red Idea Partners, Capital Value Advisors, Compass Natural, Naturally Boulder, Wild Zora, Good Spread, New Resource Bank, Care2 and Mutual of Omaha Bank. For more information, contact info@NatchCom.com.

For more information and full event details, visit our website at https://www.natchcom.com/.