Navarro to serve as state executive director for FSA in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. — The Trump Administration recently appointed Clarice Navarro as the new State Executive Director for the USDA Colorado Farm Service Agency. Navarro joined the Colorado FSA team on Nov. 13.

Navarro was born and raised in southeastern Colorado, and lives in Pueblo, Colorado. Navarro was first elected to the Colorado state House of Representatives in 2012, and she was a strong advocate for the agricultural community during her time as a legislator. She has a passion for rural America and Colorado's rural way of life.

The Farm Service Agency serves farmers, ranchers and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective, efficient agricultural programs. The agency offers farmers a strong safety net through the administration of farm commodity and disaster programs. FSA continues to conserve natural resources and also provides credit to agricultural producers who are unable to receive private, commercial credit, including special emphasis on beginning, underserved and women farmers and ranchers

Under the direction of Secretary Sonny Perdue, the USDA will always be facts-based and data-driven, with a decision-making mindset that is customer-focused. Secretary Perdue leads the USDA with four guiding principles: to maximize the ability of American agriculture to create jobs, sell foods and fiber, and feed and clothe the world; to prioritize customer service for the taxpayers; to ensure that our food supply is safe and secure; and to maintain good stewardship of the natural resources that provide us with our miraculous bounty. And understanding that we live in a global economy where trade is of top importance, Secretary Perdue has pledged to be an unapologetic advocate for American agriculture.

As SED, Navarro will use her leadership experience to oversee FSA programs in a customer-focused manner to ensure a safe, affordable, abundant and nutritious food supply for consumers.