Navigating CDA’s new private pesticide applicator licensing requirements

Producers may be aware of the new licensing requirements and processes set forth by the Colorado Department of Agriculture effective Jan. 1, 2024. However, many producers and applicators still have questions about these new laws and regulations. The biggest changes we are seeing effect northeastern Colorado, and the Golden Plains area is the change to proctored testing for Private Applicator Licenses as well as the need for a fumigation category called “Category 309B Non-Soil Fumigation Pest Control” in order to buy or sell Fumitoxin used to eradicate prairie dogs in many parts of northeastern Colorado.

The Private Applicator licensing change will affect anyone that needs to get their first private applicator license, or anyone that has let their license lapse, and will need to pass the exam to obtain their license again. As a reminder, “any person who uses or supervises the use of a restricted use pesticide for the purpose of producing an agricultural product” will need to have an up-to-date Private Applicator license. This license can now be obtained by taking and passing the Private Applicator licensing exam at a proctored location and submitting an application and $75 license fee to the Colorado Department of Agriculture. The exam details are as follows: proctored at an approved testing location, on a computer, open book (with the book provided by the test proctor), 100 multiple choice questions, with two hours to complete, and a 70% is needed to pass.

The category change for Category 309B Non-Soil Fumigation Pest Control will affect anyone that needs to buy or sell Fumitoxin, which is used to eradicate prairie dogs and other burrowing vertebrates. This category must be obtained in addition to either a Commercial or Private Applicator’s license and requires the exam, as well as applying for the category addition with the Colorado Department of Agriculture. The exam details for Category 309B are as follows: proctored at an approved testing location, on a computer, no reference materials will be allowed, 50 multiple choice questions, with one hour to complete, and a 70% is needed to pass.

Applicators that would like to sign up for a testing slot can do so online at the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s website and they can select a testing location that works for them. Testing locations in the Golden Plains area now include Julesburg and, Burlington for your convenience. Many other testing sites throughout Colorado are available as well, to be found on the Colorado Department of Agriculture website.

Contact your local CSU Extension office, or the Colorado Department of Agriculture for further information.