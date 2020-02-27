NAWG and the National Wheat Foundation name new board officers at the 2020 Commodity Classic

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The National Association of Wheat Growers and the National Wheat Foundation wrapped up the 2020 Commodity Classic with a new slate of officers.

NAWG President and Lavon, Texas, farmer Ben Scholz has passed the gavel down to Vice President Dave Milligan, a farmer from Michigan. Washington farmer Nicole Berg moved up the ranks of leadership becoming NAWG’s new vice president. Brent Cheyne, wheat farmer from Klamath Falls, Ore., becomes NAWG’s new treasurer. Oklahoma wheat farmer Keeff Felty will serve as NAWG’s new secretary. Ben Scholz will continue to serve on the executive committee in the role of past president.

“Ben’s tenure as president will have a lasting mark on the association and we appreciate all of the hard work that he did to lead NAWG during the past fiscal year which had a heavy trade agenda,” stated NAWG CEO and NWF Executive Director Chandler Goule. “We are excited for Dave Milligan to take over as NAWG’s next president. Dave is the first wheat farmer from Michigan to be elected to this post.”

Additionally, the National Wheat Foundation will welcome Texas wheat farmer David Cleavinger as its new chairman. David Cleavinger is a fifth-generation Texas farmer/rancher operating his 3,500-acre irrigated family farm and ranch in Wildorado, Texas.

The foundation also nominated Gary Broyles from Rapelje, Mont., to its board.

“NWF also appreciates Idaho wheat farmer Wayne Hurst’s time as board chairman, and congratulates David Cleavinger on his new role as chairman,” Goule said. “We also welcome Montana wheat grower Gary Broyles to the board, and know that he will be a great addition and help the foundation grow.”