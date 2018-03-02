NAWG and USW applaud the senate confirmation of Doud

ARLINGTON, Va. — Today, the U.S. Senate confirmed Gregg Doud to be chief agricultural negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Trade is a top priority for U.S. wheat farmers and this nomination is welcome news for growers.

"We believe the confirmation of Gregg Doud will bring a needed agriculture voice to USTR's political leadership," said NAWG CEO Chandler Goule. "NAWG congratulates Doud on his appointment and are looking forward to working with him and his team in the future."

From 2011-2013, Doud was a senior aide to the Senate Agriculture Committee for Sens. Pat Roberts and Thad Cochran. There he assisted in drafting what would become the 2014 farm bill. For eight years, Doud also served as chief economist for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association. He is also a former market analyst at U.S. Wheat Associates.

"We are pleased that Mr. Doud's confirmation comes at a time when our organizations are actively engaged in discussions at home and with overseas customers about trade policies that directly affect export demand," said USW Associates Chairman Mike Miller, a wheat farmer from Ritzville, Wash. "We need his experience in the NAFTA renegotiation and to help prevent huge potential export losses under the new Trans-Pacific Partnership that will be signed March 8 without the United States."