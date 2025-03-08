NAWG celebrates 75 years of wheat advocacy at 2025 Commodity Classic

On March 3, the National Association of Wheat Growers held a press conference at the 2025 Commodity Classic to celebrate the organization’s 75th anniversary. The event brought together current and past leaders of the organization to reflect on the organization’s accomplishments and discuss the future of the wheat industry. The group discussed the future of wheat advocacy, including continued efforts to get a long-term farm bill signed into law that meets the needs of today and makes a meaningful investment in the farm safety net.

“This event recognizes the hard work of those who have been part of NAWG’s history and reaffirms our ongoing commitment to ensuring that wheat growers and rural America can continue to thrive for generations to come. I am confident NAWG has a bright future ahead of us,” said Chandler Goule, NAWG CEO.

“As we look back at these past 75 years, it is amazing to see all that NAWG has accomplished. Our work is more important than ever, and the next 75 years will be vital as we continue to move the industry forward. It’s been an honor to serve as NAWG’s President,” said Keeff Felty, NAWG president.

Throughout its 75-year history, NAWG has played a pivotal role in advancing wheat production through alliances, advocacy and innovation. The press conference highlighted key milestones from the past, including being the first trade organization to beat California’s Prop 65. NAWG continues to lead the way in protecting producers’ access to crop protection tools, maintaining a robust farm safety net, and ensuring the wheat community can compete globally.