NAWG joins more than 638 organizations urging aenators to oppose crop insurance cuts

WASHINGTON – Today, the National Association of Wheat Growers, along with many state wheat grower organizations, sent a letter from more than 638 organizations to the senate urging them to oppose the introduction of harmful crop insurance amendments as the farm bill moves to the floor.

"In the letter, NAWG states its opposition to harmful amendments that would reduce or limit participation in crop insurance; make insurance more expensive for farmers during a time of economic downturn in agriculture; or harm private-sector delivery.

"NAWG reminds senators that crop insurance policies are available for more than 120 individual crops across the country, in all regions and for all types of farms. The program is actuarially sound and must not be limited but rather maintain a large and diverse risk pool to make premiums affordable.

"Crop insurance is a successful public-private partnership, and unlike other farm programs or ad hoc disaster assistance that is 100 percent paid for by the taxpayer, crop insurance losses are shared by farmers, private sector companies, and the government.

"Farmers are faced with a volatile trade environment which has perpetuated an extended economic downturn, resulting in an expected drop of 21 percent in net cash farm income this year compared to last year. Farmers need continued access to strong and effective risk management tools. As the 2018 farm bill moves to the floor, NAWG urges senators to support America's farmers, ranchers, rural economies and national security by opposing amendments that would harm crop insurance."