NAWG, National Wheat Foundation named new board officers at the 2018 Commodity Classic

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The National Association of Wheat Growers and the National Wheat Foundation wrapped up the 2018 Commodity Classic with a new slate of officers. Both NAWG and NWF have elected female wheat growers to their executive teams. NAWG President and Montana famer Gordon Stoner has passed the gavel down to Vice President Jimmie Musick, a farmer from southwest Oklahoma. Texan Ben Scholz moved up the ranks of leadership becoming NAWG's next vice president. Cass City, Mich., wheat farmer Dave Milligan will now serve as NAWG's new treasurer. Nicole Berg, wheat farmer from Paterson, Wash., becomes the newest face in NAWG leadership with her election as secretary. Berg is the next woman since Washington wheat grower Judy Olson (1994) to be elected to the board. Stoner will continue to serve on the executive committee in the role of past president.

"We are excited to announce the officer team for the 2018-2019 NAWG fiscal year," stated NAWG CEO and NWF Executive Director Chandler Goule. "With our new board in place we are ready to represent America's wheat farmers during the 2018 farm bill negotiations."

NAWG also had one new addition to its board of directors. Rockland, Idaho, wheat grower Jamie Kress replaces Joe Anderson, representing the Idaho Grain Growers Association.

Additionally, the National Wheat Foundation added a new face to its board of directors. Director Ryan Findlay left the foundation's board to pursue the position of CEO at the American Soybean Association. Kim Magin, director of industry affairs for Monsanto, will replace Findlay on the board and continue to amplify the foundation's strong connection with industry. Idaho wheat farmer Wayne Hurst has also moved up the ranks to replace North Carolina's Phil McLain as president.

"NWF again congratulates Ryan on his new role and is excited to bring Kim Magin on to the team," Goule said. "Kim's experience as director of industry affairs for Monsanto and her knowledge of industry will help move the NWF forward with its 2018-2019 projects."