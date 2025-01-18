NBA hires program and communications coordinator

The National Bison Association announced a new addition to its team. Adam Ulbricht of Minnesota has been hired as a program and communications coordinator. He will assist in facilitating the NBA’s USDA Grass is Greener Climate Smart Agriculture grant, communications work, legislative efforts and member relations.

“It’s an honor to work with bison farmers and ranchers every day”, said Ulbricht. “Since my first experience with the animal, I’ve been hooked. The NBA is a tremendous resource, and I look forward to working with our team to provide greater value to everyone involved within the bison industry.”

NBA Executive Director Jim Matheson said, “The NBA is thrilled to hire on Adam as our new coordinator. Having worked with Adam for the last five years through his involvement with the Minnesota Bison Association and as a NBA board member, I know what a talented and hard-working individual he is, and will be a tremendous asset to our staff and membership.”

Ulbricht is no stranger to the bison world. He served as Region V Director on the NBA’s board of directors, and chaired the NBA Legislative and Regulatory Committee, and will continue to serve as the executive director of the Minnesota Bison Association — a position he’s held since 2020.

Outside of bison, Ulbricht spent a decade working in communications with one of the largest Farm Credit associations in the U.S. He started his career as a multi-media journalist, which took him to Washington, D.C. before spending time working at the Minnesota House of Representatives.

NAWG awards Chairman “GT” Thompson with the 2024 Wheat Leader of the Year Award

The National Association of Wheat Growers awarded House Committee on Agriculture Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., with its 2024 Wheat Leader of the Year Award for getting a long-term bipartisan farm bill passed out of the committee, which, if enacted, would have made significant improvements and investments in the farm safety net.

NAWG President Keeff Felty presented the award to Chairman Thompson during the National Wheat Foundation’s annual Wheat 101 reception in Washington, D.C.

“Chairman Thompson has been a champion for wheat growers, and we appreciate his efforts to advance the bipartisan Farm, Food, and National Security Act out of committee and for helping secure much-needed economic assistance for farmers last month. NAWG is proud to present him with the 2024 Wheat Leader of the Year Award,” said President Keeff Felty. “This past year, the chairman and his staff have made themselves available to NAWG, and I have always felt our needs were heard. I look forward to continuing to work with Chairman Thompson as we focus on getting a bipartisan, long-term farm bill passed that helps wheat growers and rural America thrive.”

The Wheat Leader of the Year Award is given annually by NAWG to one member of Congress based on their demonstrated commitment to the well-being and goals of the wheat industry. It is the wheat industry’s highest legislative award.

NAWG also presented four other members of Congress with its Wheat Advocate Award for their support for the wheat industry that goes above and beyond.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.; Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kan.; Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan.; Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss.