NBA summer conference coming to Oklahoma

ALLEN, Okla. — Bison enthusiasts have a great opportunity to learn and network at the upcoming National Bison Association Southern Summer Conference in Allen, Okla. Co-hosted by the Oklahoma Bison Association, the event will take place June 13 and 14 at the Oklahoma Trophy Ranch — a sprawling 3,000-acre bison and tourism operation.

SPEAKERS

Attendees will get their fill of bison as we learn from a unique range of speakers discussing bison history, health, grazing management, low-stress handling and drought management. Speakers include:

Devlon Ford, Noble Research Institute, LLC

Kaylee Kipp, Texas A&M University

Norman Berlinic, Berlinic Manufacturing Inc.

Dr. Bob Pickeirng, University of Tulsa

“We are thrilled to hit the road and travel to Oklahoma in June for our southern conference,” said Jim Matheson, executive director at the NBA. “It is always a pleasure seeing familiar faces while meeting new friends. Our regional summer conference series allows attendees to better understand their local environments and develop strategies that they can take home and apply to their own bison operation.”

Beyond top-notch education and networking, delicious bison entrees will also be served at the event, with three full meals, all featuring bison meat, included with attendee registration.

Registration is open. The adult conference price is $150 per person with youth 12 and under at $50. A special room block has been set up for attendees. Visit nationalbison.org/event/southern-nba-summer-regional-conference/ to register online and get hotel reservation details.

In addition to the Oklahoma summer conference, the NBA will offering three additional events in the north, east, and west regions of the U.S., all taking place on working bison operations. Visit the calendar on nationalbison.org for other event details.