NBA Winter Conference to be held in Broomfield, Colo.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The National Bison Association plans to celebrate its 30th anniversary this January with a celebratory Winter Conference. Slated for Jan. 22-25, 2025 in Broomfield, Colo., the event will also feature a new host venue, the beautiful Omni Interlocken Hotel and Resort. The Omni Interlocken Hotel is the perfect choice for a Colorado getaway with the Rocky Mountains as a backdrop. With sparkling resort pools, an onsite spa for relaxation, five bars, cafes and restaurants, it will set the perfect stage for this much-anticipated celebration. The resort is just 16 miles from National Western Stock Show grounds, making it a quick trip for attendees who want to take in a rodeo or visit the bison pens while at the conference.

“We are excited to offer the biggest bison get-together at this new venue that features comfort and numerous amenities for our attendees that will be filled with top-notch bison education, networking, feasts, and fun,” said NBA Program Manager Lydia Whitman.

PEARLS

Traditional 30th-anniversary gifts typically include pearls, those shiny, iridescent gems representing the love, purity, and wisdom of a commitment that has lasted for three decades. Pearls also symbolize beauty from within and the special bond in a successful, long-lasting NBA Celebrates 30th Annual Winter Conference: relationship.

“As we began crafting the conference theme, we considered the significance of the 30th anniversary, and the pearl theme was a natural fit,” said Planning Committee Chair Beverly Brown. “Bison are the pearl of the prairie, and they have a special bond with the land and the communities they support as a keystone species and our National Mammal.”

The Winter Conference will be a not-to-be-missed January event. Two contests, a recipe contest, and a photography contest, will be open to members. Both will include youth and adult categories, with more details available on the conference registration page at http://www.bisoncentral.com . A robust offering of bison-focused presentations, including Bison 101, new EID Tagging Rules, State-by-State Bison Laws, and Bison Health, will also be included.

The Gold Trophy Show and Sale will be held Jan. 24-25 in conjunction with the Winter Conference, with approximately 100 bison from across North America to be showcased and auctioned off at the National Western Stock Show in Denver on Jan. 25.

“This is North America’s premier breeding stock show,” said GTSS Coordinator Karen Conley. “We typically have around 100 head entered in the show and sale, with consignors coming from around the country and Canada. With prices anticipated to increase on quality animals this year, we should see good support for the event.”

More information about the conference and GTSS is available at http://www.bisoncentral.com .