NBB unveils new vision, tag line

National Biodiesel Board CEO Donnell Rehagen unveiled a new industry “vision” and tag line at the group’s annual conference and expo that began today in Tampa, Fla.

In a news release, Rehagen said the vision statement will be:

“Biodiesel, renewable diesel, and renewable jet fuel will be recognized as mainstream low-carbon fuel options with superior performance and emission characteristics. In on road, off road, air transportation, electricity generation, and home heating applications, use will exceed six billion gallons by 2030, eliminating over 35 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent greenhouse gas emissions annually. With advancements in feedstock, use will reach 15 billion gallons by 2050.”

“While the volumes in our new industry vision may seem ambitious, there is a very clear path to meeting this vision as long as we stay committed to working together and continuing to collaborate,” Rehagen explained in the news release.

“Ambitious industries need ambitious goals. And, in our case, our country needs us to be this ambitious.”

“I truly believe we are on the cutting edge of a fundamental shift in how consumers look at their fuel for transportation and home heating. Just look at some of our largest markets. Consumers there are already paying for the value of low-carbon fuels. Biodiesel is a premium product and it must be produced, bought, and sold that way.”

Rehagen also announced that the new tagline to go with the biodiesel logo — “Better. Cleaner. Now!” — will be a center point of NBB’s education and promotion activities moving forward, aiming to drive the narrative about the myriad of ways that biodiesel and renewable diesel are a better choice for consumers, policy makers, and the environment,” he said.

He said the NBB’s “crowning achievement” in federal policy was the reinstatement of the biodiesel tax credit that includes retroactivity for 2018 and 2019 and a forward-looking credit through 2022.

“Three years forward is the longest time period the industry has been able to count on the credit since it was first introduced in 2005. Now the association will turn collective attention to the number one industry driver — the Renewable Fuel Standard,” Rehagen said.

“Our job is not an easy one with an EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) that has taken every opportunity it has to hold growth of renewable fuels down,” said Rehagen.

“2020 will see us aggressively claim our space in the RFS and advocate at all levels of government for the recognition that significant growth of biomass-based diesel in the RFS is not just warranted and earned by our industry but is good federal policy in an environment of carbon reduction.”

The NBB also released a Purdue University study that said U.S. biofuels policy has led to only minor land use changes in Malaysia and indonesia.