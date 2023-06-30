NCAT releases new guide to saving water, energy for Colorado irrigators

Responding to water shortages and uncertainties throughout the western United States, the National Center for Appropriate Technology has released a new edition of its popular TheIrrigator’s Pocket Guide specifically for Colorado irrigators.

“With growing conflict over water supplies, and with Colorado irrigators feeling the pinch to save water, energy and money, we wanted to come up with a concise and super-useful guide to water and energy conservation,” said Mike Morris, NCAT’s southwest regional director, who headed up the project.

Irrigation experts from more than 20 states have weighed in on NCAT’s The Irrigator’s Pocket Guide over the years, and more than 30,000 copies have been distributed.

This new edition was developed through NCAT’s Soil for Water project, with funding from USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“In this new edition of The Colorado Irrigator’s Pocket Guide, we decided to go beyond pump and motor maintenance and irrigation scheduling and incorporate recent advances in soil science,” Morris said. “When soil gets healthier, it catches and holds more water. Taking care of soil health therefore needs to be a priority for all irrigators.”

The Equipment Maintenance half of the book features clear and detailed maintenance and troubleshooting procedures for pumps, motors, engines, control panels and distribution systems. The Water Maintenance section of the book covers soil health and gives step-by-step instructions for running all common types of irrigation systems efficiently — matching water applied to crop needs.

The compact 150-page book includes dozens of diagrams, tables, and handy conversions and formulas for calculating things like flow rates, area, pressure, power, friction losses, and how long to run a system to apply a given volume of water. With its small 4-inch by 6-inch size and durable waterproof covers, the book is a friendly companion to carry in your hip pocket or the glove box of your truck.

Colorado NRCS is distributing 1,500 copies of The Colorado Irrigator’s Pocket Guide , and irrigators interested in getting a copy can check with their local NRCS field office . Free copies are also available by mail or online at the ATTRA website or The Colorado Irrigator’s Pocket Guide .

Along with the new Colorado edition and an updated edition of the original Irrigator’s Pocket Guide for irrigators in any state, new state-specific editions are also available for irrigators in New Mexico and Texas , as well as an updated version of the popular The California Microirrigation Pocket Guide . All these books can be found on the ATTRA website .