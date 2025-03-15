NCB and NSB to sponsor grain bin rescue equipment and training

The U.S. averages 15-20 documented entrapments per year based on 40 years of data. Courtesy photo

Untitled design – 1

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Soybean Board are partnering to improve grain bin safety by donating two grain rescue tubes and two training sessions to fire and rescue departments in Nebraska. In collaboration with Nationwide and the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, this initiative aims to equip rural fire and rescue teams with the knowledge and tools to respond to grain bin entrapments effectively.

Grain bin accidents remain a significant hazard in agriculture, with suffocation from engulfment being the leading cause of death in grain bins. Between 2007 and 2023, there were 573 documented grain entrapments, and nearly half of all confined space accidents in 2023 were grain-related.

“Grain bin accidents can happen in seconds, and access to proper training and rescue equipment can mean the difference between life and death,” said Andy Chvatal, NSB executive director. “We are proud to work with great partners to ensure Nebraska’s rural emergency responders have the resources they need to protect Nebraska farm families.”

To facilitate the donation process, NSB and NCB have created an entry form for Nebraska fire and first responder departments to apply for the grain rescue tubes and training sessions. Community members, farmers and emergency personnel are encouraged to submit nominations explaining how their local fire department would benefit from this life-saving equipment and training. The deadline to submit nominations is April 10, 2025. The two selected grain rescue tube training sessions will be scheduled after the nomination deadline by NECAS staff.

“As many farmers move or sell grain from bins and check grain conditions, now is a critical time to emphasize grain bin safety,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, NCB executive director. “Stand Up 4 Grain Safety Week , taking place March 24-28, is an opportunity to continue conversations and take meaningful action to prevent grain bin accidents.” To further promote grain bin safety, it’s essential to follow key safety practices that protect those working in and around grain bins. The best way to reduce the risk of grain entrapment on your farm or facility is to discourage entry into bins unless absolutely necessary. If entry is required, be sure to follow these seven safety steps:

Ensure all equipment and power sources for grain handling equipment have been shut off, secured, or properly locked. The person entering the grain bin must wear a safety harness and lifeline attached and properly secured, or be seated in a boatswain chair. Wear an appropriate dust mask or respirator when entering grain bins to protect against dust and mold exposure. Never enter a grain bin alone. There must be an observer located outside of the grain bin who can monitor the person inside. Ensure the observer and person in the bin can easily communicate. Ensure that rescue resources are available if the person does become entrapped.

To submit an entry for grain rescue equipment and training, visit this form.