NCBA, CFS, NCC call for clear labeling of cell-based protein

It’s rare that the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Center for Food Safety and the National Chicken Council are close to being on the same page, but all three groups last week urged the Agriculture Department to label clearly meat and poultry products that contain lab-grown animal cells

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is working to develop a regulatory structure for lab-grown meat.

NCBA said that the term “beef” should only be applicable to products derived from livestock raised by farmers and ranchers.

CFS said, “Synthetic products comprised of cultured animal cells must be clearly differentiated from slaughtered meat before they are marketed.”

The National Chicken Council said it “believes cell-cultured products must be marketed in an appropriate manner that clearly conveys their basic nature to consumers and avoids confusion between cell-cultured protein products and traditional animal protein products.”