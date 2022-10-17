NCBA denounces Google feature that misrepresents beef’s environmental impact

WASHINGTON — The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association denounced Google’s decision to bias consumers against beef through their new sustainability search feature that provides inaccurate climate information on cattle production.

“Google is using its billions of dollars of resources to target cattle producers and ignore the science that demonstrates beef’s sustainability and value to the environment,” said NCBA President Don Schiefelbein, a Minnesota cattle producer. “Cattle producers have a demonstrated record of continuous improvement, which has led to the United States recording the lowest global greenhouse gas emissions from beef while contributing to food security for the world. Additionally, cattle production protects green space, upcycles grass and forages, and provides consumers with a lean protein source packed with essential nutrients. Google should seriously reconsider this feature.”

Livestock play an important role in protecting open spaces and account for only a very small portion of greenhouse gas emissions. Eliminating all livestock in the U.S. and removing beef from the diet would only reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 0.36% globally. NCBA is urging Google to consider the science of beef production before making this new feature widely available.