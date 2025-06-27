NCBA joins Trump at White House to promote One Big Beautiful Bill 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Family Business Estate Tax Coalition and the Tax Aggies Coalition have both sent letters to Senate leaders calling for passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association described itself as a “proud member “of both coalitions and said it is continuing to urge Congress to pass the bill.

“Across the nation, farming and ranching families are thinking about how their cattle operation stays in business for future generations,” said NCBA Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane.

“Legislation that reduces the ‘death tax,’ cuts taxes across the board, and helps farmers and ranchers keep more of their hard-earned money is how we keep America’s agricultural legacy going strong for future generations.”

“Cattle producers’ message to Congress is simple: pass the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill,'” Lane said.

Additionally, NCBA released seven stories from farmers and ranchers on how the bill would protect American agriculture, saying “these grassroots stories show why cattle producers are invested in getting this bill signed into law.”