NCBA looking singer to perform in National Anthem contest, winner to sing at 2022 Cattle Industry Convention in Houston

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — One of the greatest thrills (and fears) for any singer is to perform the National Anthem before an event. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is looking for the next singing star to open the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show in Houston. The ninth annual NCBA National Anthem Contest, sponsored by Norbrook, is accepting entries through Oct. 15, 2021.

The contest winner will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the convention’s Opening General Session Feb. 1, as well as the Thursday night NCBA event on Feb. 3. The winner will also receive round trip airfare to Houston, a hotel room for three nights, free convention registration, plus a pair of boots, jeans and a shirt from Roper or Stetson.

Any member of NCBA, the American National CattleWomen, the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, or family member, are eligible to participate in the contest. Previous NCBA National Anthem Contest winners are not eligible. The top four finalists will be chosen by Oct. 25, 2021, and videos will be posted to the convention website at https://convention.ncba.org . Voting will be open to the public from Nov. 1 to Nov. 19, 2021 (one vote per person per day), and the winner will be announced Nov. 22, 2021.