NCBA: New water rule a “fresh start” for cattle producers

WASHINGTON – NCBA President Kevin Kester today released the following statement in response to the Trump Administration's announcement of a new proposed water rule:

"After years of uncertainty stemming from the 2015 WOTUS rule, the Trump Administration's new water rule represents a fresh start for America's cattle producers. NCBA advocated for a new water rule that is easy to understand and implement. The Administration listened. The proposed water rule provides safeguards to keep our waters clean and clear rules for landowners to follow. We look forward to engaging with the Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers to finalize the rule."

BACKGROUND

Today the Trump Administration proposed a new water rule. Designed to replace the illegal 2015 WOTUS rule, the new water rule would:

· Protect the private property rights of American cattle producers;

· Provide safeguards for America's waters;

· Observe the appropriate role of the federal government in regulating waterways;

· Restore state and local authority to protect waters;

· Respect Congress's intent in limiting jurisdiction to "navigable waters" in the Clean Water Act.

As a next step, the proposed rule will be posted in the Federal Register and become open for public comment. NCBA plans to submit comments on the rule and encourages members to do the same.

The 2015 WOTUS rule is currently in effect in 22 states. The EPA and Army Corps of Engineers are currently in the process of repealing the 2015 WOTUS rule.