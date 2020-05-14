NCBA opposes Grassley-Tester livestock marketing bill

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association announced Wednesday that it is opposed to the bill introduced by Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Jon Tester, D-Mont., which would require that a minimum of 50% of a meat packer’s volume of beef slaughter be purchased on the cash market.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Policy Division Chair and South Dakota Rancher Todd Wilkinson said in a news release, “Currently, cattle producers utilize a multitude of methods to market their livestock, including the cash market. Increased price discovery will benefit all segments of the cattle industry — that is why NCBA has been closely working with key stakeholders, industry experts, and our partners in academia to develop tangible means to meet that end. Any solution must not restrict an individual producer’s freedom to pursue marketing avenues that they determine best suit their business’ unique needs. Government mandates, like that being proposed by Sen. Grassley, would arbitrarily force many cattle producers to change the way they do business. We will continue to work toward a more equitable solution and invite Sen. Grassley, and other lawmakers interested in this conversation, to join us in the search for an industry-led solution based in free market principles.”

Grassley acknowledged to reporters on Tuesday that NCBA had opposed the legislation in the past. Two other cattle groups – the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association and R-CALF USA – have endorsed the Grassley-Tester bill.