NCBA reacts to House climate report

“The report released today by the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis is unfortunately the product of partisan discussions that failed to encompass important constituent communities across the country. NCBA is committed to working with Congress to find real solutions that set us on a path toward long-term environmental and economic sustainability,” National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane said in a news release on Tuesday.

“All segments of the beef supply chain – ranchers, feeders, haulers, processors, and retailers – play a necessary role in ensuring that beef consumption is a climate solution,” Lane continued. “Every cattle producer plays a role in cattle’s positive climate impact. Pasture-based operations cultivate healthy soil to improve carbon storage, grazing reduces fine fuels that contribute to catastrophic wildfire that causes significant air pollution and long-term damage to soil and water health, and advancements in feed efficiency directly reduce methane emissions. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, methane from beef cattle accounts for only 2% of the United States’ greenhouse gas emissions while providing a host of opportunities for improved carbon storage in landscapes across the country.

“NCBA will continue working to ensure that all segments of the beef supply chain are recognized for their beneficial contributions and do not face punitive measures that unfairly or inaccurately target domestic food and fiber production. Voluntary, inventive-based conservation is the most fruitful path to conserving America’s agricultural land through increased adoption of sustainable management practices. Consistent, achievable conservation goals ensure that all farmers and ranchers, regardless of size or segment, have the necessary resources to continue producing the world’s safest beef.”