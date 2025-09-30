NCBA responds to latest screwworm development in Mexico

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association CEO Colin Woodall responded Sept. 22, to the announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that a new case of new world screwworm has been detected in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, less than 70 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border:

“It is extremely concerning for the American cattle industry that new world screwworm has moved so far north in Mexico and now is just 70 miles from the border. The speed that screwworm has moved through Mexico is a reminder that this pest poses a critical and urgent threat to America’s cattle producers.

“NCBA appreciates all the resources Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has invested in protecting American agriculture from the new world screwworm. Designating funds for a domestic sterile fly facility, exploring new technologies for sterilizing flies, enhancing fly surveillance, and coordinating with other departments across the U.S. government are all important steps for safeguarding the U.S. cattle industry. We are also encouraged by the Food and Drug Administration’s work to authorize emergency treatments for screwworm, and we look forward to additional product approvals.

“With the threat so close, we need more sterile fly dispersal to push this pest back from our border. Now is the time for USDA to expedite construction of the domestic sterile fly facility and eradicate this pest from our doorstep. We also ask USDA to continue holding Mexico accountable and urge them to reduce animal movements that could spread screwworm north. NCBA is also urging the Environmental Protection Agency to authorize new pesticide products to combat screwworm and provide another tool for American cattle producers.

“NCBA will continue working to protect the U.S. cattle industry from New World screwworm.”

— National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

R-CALF USA statement on case of new world screwworm 70 miles from U.S. border

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a news release Sept. 21, stating Mexico had confirmed a case of new world screwworm in Sabinas Hidalgo, located in the state of Nuevo León, less than 70 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. Mexico previously confirmed an NWS case approximately 370 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border on July 9, indicating the devastating pest is moving northward in Mexico.

The USDA further stated that preliminary reports from Mexico indicate the affected animal — an 8-month-old cow — “had recently been moved to a certified feedlot in Nuevo León from a region in southern Mexico with known active NWS cases.”

R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard issued the following statement in response to USDA’s announcement of this recent detection of NWS in closer proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We commend Secretary Rollins’ ongoing actions to prevent the introduction of NWS into the United States. Those actions include closing U.S. ports to imports of cattle, bison and horses from Mexico; stopping the pest from spreading in Mexico; maximizing the United States’ readiness through emergency management plans; expediting the production of sterile NWS flies to reduce the pest’s population in Mexico and to push it south of Panama; and supporting innovative research to further enhance eradication efforts.

“Given the initial report that this northernmost case was associated with cattle moved northward from areas in southern Mexico where known active NWS cases are ongoing, we urge the secretary to take additional steps to persuade Mexico to halt all northward movement of livestock within Mexico, as well as to halt any unlawful trafficking of cattle from South America to Mexico, until Mexico has eradicated the NWS from within its borders.

“The NWS presents a serious threat to U.S. livestock, and both our nation’s cattle and sheep herds have already declined to historically low levels, as have the numbers of U.S. cattle and sheep farms and ranches. We must, as the secretary is doing, take every precaution to prevent this pest’s introduction into the United States.

“We are encouraged by Secretary Rollins’ contemporaneous announcement that USDA will soon release a plan to help rebuild America’s cattle supply, and we intend to assist in any way possible to help her achieve that important goal.”

— R-CALF USA